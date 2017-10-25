60-year-old man arrested for armed robbery in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint at Punggol Central has been arrested, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 24).



The robbery took place on Tuesday at about 3.30pm. The victim, 56, told the police that a man armed with a knife had entered the lift with her and robbed her of her pouch.

The pouch, which cost S$14.90 contained a set of keys and a packet of tissue paper. There was no cash in it.

The suspect was arrested along Edgefield Walk in Punggol within five hours of the robbery. Preliminary investigations show that he was also believed to be involved in a separate case of attempted armed robbery on the same day at 12.20pm at Edgefield Plains.

The suspect will be charged on Thursday. If convicted, he could face a maximum jail term 20 years.