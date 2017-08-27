60-year-old man arrested for making false bomb threat

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man was arrested for making a false bomb threat after he was detained by security personnel at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (Aug 26) evening, police said in a statement released on Sunday.



"On 26 August 2017 at about 7.32 pm, the Police received a call from a security personnel of Singapore Indoor Stadium stating that he had detained a man who claimed that he had a bomb with him. At the time of the incident, an event was on-going at the Singapore Indoor Stadium," the statement said.



Officers from the the Bedok Police Division reponded and subsequently arrested the man, the statement added.



"Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect had no intention or means to carry out his threats. The Police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm."



The man was arrested under Regulation 8(1) of the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations, which states that it is an offence for a person to communicate or make available by any means any information which he knows or believes to be false to another person, with the intention of inducing in him or any other person a false belief that a terrorist act has been, is being or will be carried out.



Any person found guilty of committing the offence shall be punished with a fine not exceeding S$100,000 or with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.





Advertisement