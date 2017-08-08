60-year-old man under investigation for sticking toothpicks in bus seat

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man is being investigated for allegedly using toothpicks to puncture the seat of a public bus.



The police said in a news release on Tuesday (Aug 8) that the man is being investigated for mischief.

It added that the management of the bus company filed a police report last Friday about a passenger seat that was "perforated with toothpicks". Channel NewsAsia understands that it was an SBS Transit bus.

Pictures of the seat were posted online by Facebook user Shervella Wong on Jul 22, and have been shared more than 2,500 times as of Tuesday.

"Remember to check your seat next time before sitting guys!" she wrote, adding that she managed to avoid being poked by the toothpicks.

Police said they identified the suspect after extensive ground enquiries, and with the help of CCTV footage.

If convicted of committing mischief, the man faces a jail term of up to two years with a fine.