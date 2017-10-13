61 schools to get new principals

SINGAPORE: Sixty-one schools - including Raffles Institution, Hwa Chong Institution and Nanyang Girls' High - will receive a new principal next year, as part of an annual reshuffle exercise by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Of the principals who will be formally appointed on Dec 28, 16 of them will take up the school head position for the first time, the ministry said in a press release on Friday (Oct 13).

These include Dr Chee Yan Hoon Shirleen, divisional director of MOE's educational technology division, who will be the new principal for Anglo-Chinese Junior College.

Mr Pang Choon How, who is the director of mother tongue languages at the ministry's curriculum planning and development division, will be promoted to head Hwa Chong Institution.

"For the 45 serving principals and headquarter officers who are assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue guiding our teachers and students in schools," the ministry said.

"For the 16 newly-appointed principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume bigger responsibilities," MOE added.

Among the schools getting new principals is Raffles Institution, who will be joined next year by Mr Yeo Kok Peng Frederick, who currently heads Crest Secondary School, Singapore's first specialised school for Normal (Technical) students.

Raffles Institution's current principal, Mr Chan Poh Meng, is retiring at the end of this year after four years with the school and 35 years in the education service.

Principals for four merged secondary schools - Damai Secondary, Loyang Secondary, Peirce Secondary and Yio Chu Kang Secondary - were also named.

The MOE said that the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

The principals will have the opportunity to "take on new challenges, and contribute by shaping and strengthening the work of the schools".