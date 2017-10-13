61 schools to get new principals

SINGAPORE: Sixty-one schools will receive a new principal next year, as part of a yearly reshuffle exercise by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Of the principals who will be formally appointed on Dec 28, 16 of them will take up the school head position for the first time, the ministry said in a statement on Friday (Oct 13).

These include Mdm Tan Siew Khian Finella, currently the vice-principal of Lakeside Primary School, who will go on to become principal of the school. Mr Tan Kuo Cheang, currently the vice-principal of Xinmin Secondary School, will also be promoted to head the school.

"For the 45 serving principals and headquarter officers who are assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue guiding our teachers and students in schools," the ministry said.

"For the 16 newly-appointed principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume bigger responsibilities," MOE added.

Principals for four merged secondary schools - Damai Secondary, Loyang Secondary, Peirce Secondary and Yio Chu Kang Secondary - were also named.

The MOE said that the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

The principals will have the opportunity to "take on new challenges, and contribute by shaping and strengthening the work of the schools".