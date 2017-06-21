61-year-old arrested for Toa Payoh void deck fire

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire at the void deck of Block 14A, Toa Payoh Lorong 7 on Tuesday (Jun 20).

About 50 people were evacuated and a woman was taken to hospital in the incident, which occurred early on Tuesday morning.

In a media release on Wednesday, police said they were alerted to the blaze at about 4.40am on Tuesday. They arrested the suspect on the same day.

Police investigations are ongoing. If convicted for the offence of mischief by fire, the man could be sentenced to up seven years' jail, and fined.