62 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 62 suspected drug offenders were arrested as part of a four-day operation starting Jun 5 by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a press release on Friday (Jun 9), CNB said 1.2kg of cannabis, 950g of heroin, 768g of Ice and some ketamine were seized in the latest sweep across the country, and the drugs had an estimated street value of more than S$169,000.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force and the areas covered included Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Clementi, Ghim Moh, Marsiling, Jurong, Telok Blangah and Woodlands.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized 1.2kg of cannabis and 950g of heroin - estimated to be worth more than S$78,000. Two more Singaporeans, aged 39 and 48, who are suspected to be drug traffickers, were also arrested as part of the operations.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested people are ongoing, CNB said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Offenders convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis could face the death penalty. Those found guilty of trafficking diamorphine, or pure heroin, of more than 15g, and those convicted of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine also face the gallows.