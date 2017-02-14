66 fatal accidents at workplaces in 2016, injuries on rise

SINGAPORE: There were 66 fatal accidents at workplaces in Singapore in 2016, representing a fatal injury rate of 1.9 per 100,000 employed persons, similar to 2015, said the Ministry of Manpower and Workplace Safety and Health Institute.

In the joint press release on last year's figures, they said the number of fatalities reduced from 42 in the first half of last year to 24 in the latter half - a 43 per cent reduction.

However, the number of workplace injury cases increased by 5.4 per cent from 12,351 in 2015 to 13,014 last year, with minor injuries growing from 11,688 to 12,354 over the same period, it added.

The Construction, Marine, Manufacturing, and Transportation and Storage sectors accounted for 76 per cent (50 cases) of all workplace fatalities in 2016, the statistics showed.