68 suspected drug offenders arrested by CNB, drugs worth more than S$29,000 seized

SINGAPORE: A total of 68 suspected drug offenders were arrested following an islandwide operation that spanned four days, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jul 7).



Also seized were 461g of synthetic cannabis, 48g of cannabis, 303g of heroin, 40g of Ice, 98 Ecstasy tablets, 74 yaba tablets, five Erimin-5 tablets and one LSD stamp, and the estimated street value of the seized drugs is S$29,375, according to CNB's press release.

The agency said one of those arrested was a 41-year-old Singaporean man suspected to be a synthetic cannabis trafficker. He was arrested at Haig Road, and in his residence in the same area, CNB recovered 96g of suspected synthetic cannabis, as well as two digital weighing scales.



In another case, a 42-year-old man suspected to be a drug trafficker was arrested in the vicinity of Bedok Reservoir Road on Jul 5. Officers searched the unit he was allegedly operating from and recovered about 240g of heroin, a digital weighing scale and numerous empty plastic sachets, the press release said.

The operation, which took place from Jul 3 to Jul 7, included areas such as Bedok Reservoir, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Chai Chee, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands, CNB said.



Investigations into the activities of those arrested are still ongoing. Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin could face the death penalty.

