69-year-old man arrested for outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old man has been arrested for alleged outrage of modesty in Toa Payoh, police said on Thursday (Sep 28).

The Singapore Police Force said in a news release that the victim had notified the police of the incident on Tuesday at about 8.40pm. She said she had been molested at the void deck of Block 175, Toa Payoh Central.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division conducted extensive follow-up investigations, eventually arresting the suspect on Wednesday along Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

Preliminary investigations showed the suspect was involved in a similar incident at Toa Payoh Central reported in April last year, said SPF.

Investigations are ongoing.