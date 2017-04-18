69-year-old man arrested over Woodleigh MRT incident

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old man has been arrested for causing public alarm after he allegedly left a "suspicious white substance" at Woodleigh MRT station, triggering a temporary closure of the MRT station for about three hours on Tuesday (Apr 18), Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

In a Facebook post, police said that they were alerted at about 1pm to "a case of suspicious white substance found at Woodleigh MRT station."

"Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) HazMat officers subsequently established the substance to be baking flour. Police investigations are ongoing," said SPF.

"The Police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who cause public alarm."

Assistant station manager Mailyn B Carriaga told Channel NewsAsia that white powder had been found in three to four places at the station's concourse area. She added that it was a cleaner who first spotted the substance. The station manager then informed the police, according to Ms Carriaga.