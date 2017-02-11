7,500 children to benefit from S$1.5m milk powder scheme

SINGAPORE: A new S$1.5 million scheme to help needy families across Singapore pay for milk powder was launched on Saturday (11 Feb). Up to 7,500 children are expected to benefit.



Under the scheme, low-income families will receive milk fund vouchers upfront, in 20-dollar denominations of $200 per child aged between six months and three years old, and $100 per child aged between four and six years old. The vouchers can be used for any brand of milk powder at all Fairprice supermarkets and will expire on Aug 31, 2018. The scheme will be reviewed then.



According to NTUC Fairprice, the prices of milk powder have increased by about 5 per cent over the last two years. This, it says, is due to brands enhancing their product formulas.



Today, a typical tin of milk power of 800g or 900g can cost between $30 and $100 depending on the brand.



The programme is jointly launched by NTUC FairPrice Foundation, which contributed $1 million, and the five Community Development Councils (CDCs) which contributed a total of $500,000.



The CDCs will identify eligible families and distribute the milk vouchers. Currently, two of the five CDCs, South East CDC and Central Singapore CDC, already have similar programmes in place to provide low-income families with milk powder.



The new scheme allows all five CDCs to consolidate resources at a district level to reach out to all Singaporeans.



"The idea of a milk fund was mooted by NTUC Fairprice Foundation comes very timely in our current economic climate. The CDCs are very happy to partner NTUC Fairprice foundation in this meaningful scheme to help low-income families with the purchase of milk powder for their children and ensure their children are not deprived of milk which is highly nutritious and essential in their growing years," said Mr Teo Ser Luck, Chairman of Mayors’ Committee and Mayor of North East District.



NTUC Fairprice said the programme will ensure that the different segments of the communities they serve will continue to have access to affordable essentials like milk powder. In addition, a new brand of infant formula, Aptamil, was brought in to stores last year to help all families, regardless of income level, to stretch their dollar further.



"We worked hard with the supplier to provide better value for consumers and managed to price it 20 per cent lower than comparable brands for all union members. This helps parents stretch their dollar further," said Mr Seah Kian Peng, Director of the Fairprice Foundation.



Some 50 needy families were present at the launch at Fairprice Extra at Nex today. Apart from milk fund vouchers, they also received $100 worth of Fairprice vouchers to purchase household items.