7 in 10 Singaporeans want Founders' Memorial to be at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: There is "strong support" from the public for the Founders' Memorial to be located at the Gardens by the Bay’s Bay East Garden, the committee tasked to conceptualise a memorial for Singapore's founding generation of leaders said on Monday (Feb 13).

Bay East Garden and Fort Canning Park were identified last year as two possible sites for the memorial.

The committee revealed on Monday that 72 per cent of the more than 700 Singaporeans who participated in the public engagement exercises expressed support for Bay East Garden at Gardens by the Bay, while 21 per cent chose Fort Canning Park. The remaining 7 per cent either supported both sites or had no preference.

For those who preferred Bay East Garden, they recognised that the site presents "a forward-looking narrative with an inspiring view of the city skyline", said the committee. Participants also noted that "the site and the surrounding Marina Bay area, having been created from nothing, better brings out Singapore's developmental story since independence".



They also felt that Bay East Garden is a more visitor-friendly location, accessible to families and the elderly.

Those who chose Fort Canning Park preferred it for its connection with Singapore's pre-independence history and other historical landmarks. However, the committee said many participants also noted that the site's rich historical legacy should be preserved and that the site's potential for development is limited due to its steep terrain and historical artefacts.

The public engagement exercises started last September and wrapped up this month. More than 700 Singaporeans across different age and ethnic groups participated in workshops which involved groups like architects, historians as well as community and business leaders.

PUBLIC SHOWCASE TO BE LAUNCHED

To reach out to more Singaporeans, the next phase of the engagement process will start in mid-March. It will involve a public showcase titled “Remembering our Founders – The Making of a Memorial", which will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Mar 14 to the end of April.

Admission to the showcase is free.



"Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to give their suggestions on what they hope to see in the Founders’ Memorial, from programmes to physical features and the desired visitor experience," said the committee.

The showcase will also highlight some of the ideas and views shared by the 700 Singaporeans in the previous engagement exercises. For instance, participants "envisioned a park-like setting with lush greenery in a tranquil environment", said the committee.



It added that participants wanted a memorial with both indoor and outdoor spaces, with proposals for the indoor space to be used for educational purposes and having audio-visual elements in an interpretive gallery. The outdoor spaces, meanwhile, could be used for recreational activities or to hold large-scale commemorative events, as suggested during the engagement exercises.

The committee said physical features like water elements and landscaping were frequently mentioned “for its symbolism and role in nation-building as well as to create an atmosphere of reflection, contemplation, and calm”.

“It is very encouraging to see Singaporeans showing strong support for a Founders’ Memorial, and stepping forward with creative ideas on how to bring it to fruition," said Mr Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of the Founders’ Memorial Committee.

"The Memorial is meant to embody the values and ideals of our founding leaders who built Singapore. It is only fitting that Singaporeans are involved in the making of the Memorial. We invite more to come and share your suggestions with us," he added.

The committee said it is planning to bring the showcase to the heartlands to reach out to more Singaporeans. Members of the public public can continue to share their views through the foundersmemorial.sg website.

