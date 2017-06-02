7 months' jail for man who assaulted ex-girlfriend

Thinking that his then-girlfriend had been unfaithful to him, the man threw her mobile phone at her face, punched her repeatedly and spat on her face.

SINGAPORE: Thinking that his then-girlfriend had been unfaithful to him, a 32-year-old man punched her repeatedly, before using her Facebook account to send threatening messages and sexually explicit photographs to her sister.

For his actions, the man was sentenced to 7 months’ jail on Friday (Jun 2). Earlier this week, he had pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana had urged the court for at least 6 months’ imprisonment, noting that jealousy “cannot by any measure” justify what he had put the victim through over the course of two days this February.

On Feb 5 this year, the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, had invited the woman to his house to “talk through” their relationship, the court heard.

In the course of their talk, the two had a heated argument and the man took away the victim’s mobile phone to go through her messages and Facebook account. But he did not find anything to suggest that she was having an affair.

In a fit of anger, the man threw the phone towards the victim’s face, punched her four to five times and spat on her face. He also locked the door of his house and prevented her from leaving.

As she could not call for any help without her mobile phone, the victim felt helpless and began crying. As she was in pain from the assault, she pleaded with the man to bring her to hospital. More than an hour later, he agreed and took her to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The victim received outpatient medical treatment and was given eight days of medical leave. Fearful that her boyfriend was waiting for her outside the examination room, she did not tell the doctor how she got the injuries.

They spent the night at the void deck below the man’s HDB flat, as he refused to let her go home. The victim took the opportunity to flee when the man left in the morning to use the toilet at his house.

At about 8.30am on Feb 6, the man, who was still holding on to the victim’s mobile phone, used her Facebook messenger account to send threatening messages to the victim’s sister. In the messages, he falsely alleged that the victim had used his name to take loans from loansharks.

He also sent the victim’s sister three explicit photographs of the victim, and threatened to circulate them.

Throughout the day, the man continued to send threatening messages to the victim’s sister, and threatened to come over to their house and show them his “crazy side”.

When the victim changed the password to stop him from accessing her Facebook account, the man set up a new account and continued the harassment.

The victim lodged a police report that night.

DPP Boppana noted that all the incidents stemmed from the man’s misplaced fears that the victim was seeing other men. She added that the use of physical violence on the victim and subsequent threats to make their intimate moments public were “entirely uncalled for”, and would understandably have caused the victim “significant fear and distress”.