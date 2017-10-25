7 tech firms to hire mid-career jobseekers for short-term projects

SINGAPORE: Seven tech startups and small medium enterprises (SMEs) are opening their doors to mid-career infocomm technology (ICT) jobseekers as part of a new pilot jointly developed by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), according to a joint press release on Wednesday (Oct 25).

The TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) pilot immersion programme gives ICT jobseekers aged 40 years and above the opportunity to work on short-term projects at EverComm, PropertyGuru, Sea, Shopee, Taiger, Trakomatic and Zalora. The jobs will span sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean technology, retail e-commerce, real estate and logistics services.

There will be 30 roles available for project-based stints in areas such as business development, project management and software development. The stints will last between three and six months.

This pilot programme allows the jobseekers to "immerse and adapt to the fast-paced and dynamic work environments", and helps companies "widen their talent pool and allow experienced professionals with domain or tech knowledge to transit into new roles in tech companies", the press release stated.

"Mid-career PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) are a valuable talent source and companies should actively harness the experience and knowledge of this group to address their manpower and recruitment needs," said WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian.

Interested mid-career PMETs can register for the programme with the career centres at the Employment Employability Institute and WSG, where there will be career coaches to provide advice and match suitable roles based on individual skill sets.

