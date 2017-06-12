7 weeks’ jail for man who took upskirt photos, videos

Two mobile phones containing a total of 75 upskirt photos and three upskirt videos were seized from the 45-year-old man.

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail on Monday (Jun 12) for taking upskirt footage of four different women.

Tan Kok Yong pleaded guilty to four charges of insulting the modesty of a woman in four separate incidents that took place between 2011 and 2016.

The court heard that on June 8, 2016, Tan had boarded a train from Promenade MRT station, alighting at Bukit Panjang LRT station. While on the escalator, Tan stood closely behind a 28-year-old woman. Tan then placed his mobile phone with the camera facing upwards on his thigh, which was right under the woman’s skirt. He was caught after a 57-year-old man saw a flash from the camera of Tan’s phone and confronted him, as well as alerted the woman.

Following Tan’s arrest, the police seized two mobile phones, containing a total of 75 upskirt photos and three upskirt videos. Further investigations revealed three other instances where Tan had captured upskirt photos and videos of other women.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon asked the court to sentence Tan to four weeks’ jail for each of the charges. She noted that at least one of the offences was committed at a train station. “Using public transport is an integral and inescapable part of life, and women should be allowed to traverse such routes without the intrusion of their privacy,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In mitigation, defense lawyer Liau Chier Hion said Tan is remorseful for his actions, which had been done “on the spur of the moment”.

Tan could have been jailed up to a year, and fined, for insulting the modesty of a woman.