7-year-old boy taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Tampines flat

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a flat in Tampines on Saturday afternoon (Feb 25), and a seven-year-old boy had to be taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The boy and two others, who were living in the 10th floor unit of Blk 492, Tampines Street 45, had evacuated the flat before firefighters arrived.

The flat directly above the 10th floor unit was affected by the fire but no injures there were reported, said SCDF.





(Photo: Bernard Hoa)

The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 12.45pm and dispatched two fire engines, one red rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and two support vehicles to the scene.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation, it added.