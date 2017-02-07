70% of all taxis in Singapore equipped with airbags: MOT

SINGAPORE: About 70 per cent of all taxis in Singapore are equipped with air bags today, compared to about 23 per cent five years ago, said Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Mr Ng, who is also Education Minister (Schools), added that all taxi companies in Singapore have taken the initiative to procure taxis with airbags when expanding or renewing their fleet, in response to questions by MPs Chia Shi-Lu and Ang Hin Kee.

As for making airbags mandatory for vehicles which provide hire and reward services, the Minister said the Ministry of Transport imposes the same safety requirements on taxis and private cars such as making seat belts for the driver and passengers mandatory.

"However, we have not made airbags mandatory, as they are generally considered by the industry to be a supporting feature, to supplement seat belts. If seat belts are used properly, the injury risks to passengers are already greatly reduced. There is no international agreement or norm on the installation of airbags," Mr Ng said.