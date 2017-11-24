72-year-old pedestrian knocked over by car at Boon Lay Way

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital after being knocked over by a car near Lakeside MRT station while crossing the road early on Thursday morning (Nov 23).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Yuan Ching Road at around 7.20am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.20am and dispatched an ambulance.

The man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



Video of the incident shows a dark grey car turning right onto Boon Lay Way from Yuan Ching Road.



A silver car going in the opposite direction down Yuan Ching Road then swerved left to avoid it, hitting the man who was crossing the road and sending him flying.



Police investigations are ongoing.



