78% of CPF investors made returns higher than OA interest rate in FY2016

SINGAPORE: A total of 441,000 CPF members or about 78 per cent of those who invested through the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) made profits higher than 2.5 per cent per annum, which is the interest rate on Ordinary Account (OA) funds.

That is according to CPF's latest report measuring the performance of its investment scheme in FY2016 which was released on Wednesday (Sep 27).



The report also showed that the number of such investors who made total profits equal or less than the OA interest rate of 2.5 per cent fell from 84,000 (15 per cent) in FY2015 to 60,000 (10 per cent) in FY2016.



In addition, fewer members incurred losses - 340,000 members (58 per cent) made losses in FY2015 compared to 66,000 (12 per cent) in FY2016.

This year’s annual report is based on a new method of calculation.

The previous method only took into account profits and losses from actual sales, while the new one includes returns yet to be encashed, or what industry experts call unrealised profits or losses. CPF says this method of calculating is closer to practices in the fund management sector.

The old way of calculating also included CPF members who have an investment account but did not make any investment last year, while the new method excluded that group. The previous calculation included 909,000 members while the new method covers 583,000 members.

The returns will then be measured against the OA’s prevailing interest rate.

The decision to change the method of measuring the investment performance of CPF members was made after recommendations by the CPF Advisory Panel in 2016.

More than 560,000 of CPFIS-OA members invested an average of about S$32,000 each for the last financial year.