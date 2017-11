SINGAPORE: A 78-year-old male cyclist was killed in an accident involving a tipper truck on Saturday morning (Nov 4), the police said.

The accident happened at around 9.30am at the junction of East Coast Road and Still Road. The cyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

The 64-year-old truck driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.