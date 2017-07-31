8 arrested for illegal sale of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Eight men were arrested by the Police Coast Guard on Sunday (Jul 30) for allegedly selling 20 metric tonnes of marine gas oil illegally.



The suspects, aged between 26 and 54, were crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat. They had sold the marine gas oil worth S$12,840 to a foreign-registered tugboat at the sea off Jurong Shipyard, said the police in a media release on Monday.

Arrests were made after investigations by the Police Coast Guard who received a tip-off about the illegal sale at about 10.20am on Sunday. Cash amounting to S$9,000 was also seized.

The eight men will be charged in court on Tuesday. If convicted, they could be each be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.