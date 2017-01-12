8 Indonesian students arrested at Woodlands over Islamic State material: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Indonesian students were arrested by Singapore customs authorities at the Woodlands Checkpoint in the early hours of Wednesday (Jan 11) for allegedly possessing Islamic State material, Malaysia’s Bernama news agency reported.

The group was arrested while trying to enter Singapore at about 1.30am on Wednesday after one of them was found with Islamic State images – including one of a homemade bomb which used a shoe – in his phone, the report said, citing an unidentified source.

The eight students were placed under the No Time Limit prohibited entry status before they were handed over to Malaysian police for further investigations, the source said.

Malaysian police detained the group from 2.30am until 9am, and after interrogating them, found that the suspect had obtained the images from a Whatsapp group, Bernama reported.

The group was then deported to Batam, Indonesia by ferry before being detained by Indonesian police for follow-up investigations, it said.