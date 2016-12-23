8 Indonesians arrested for immigration offences, contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Eight Indonesian men were arrested for immigration offences and for peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes on Wednesday (Dec 21), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

In a news release, ICA said the suspects were nabbed in a three-hour enforcement blitz - involving officers from ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs - near Yew Tee Industrial Estate.

About 119 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, with potential duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of about S$10,460 and S$1,005 respectively, were also seized.







Contraband cigarettes seized in the operation. (Photo: ICA)

In its statement, ICA said it takes a "serious view" of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally.

If convicted of overstaying or illegal entry into Singapore, the suspects face up to six months in jail and at least three strokes of the cane. The penalty for illegal departure is a fine of up to S$2,000, up to six months in jail, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.