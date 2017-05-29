8 injured in accident involving bus and taxi at Yio Chu Kang Road

SINGAPORE: Eight people were hurt after an accident involving an SBS bus and a ComfortDelgro taxi on Sunday morning (May 28).

The police said they were alerted at 11.35am to the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 2 and Yio Chu Kang Road.



The eight injured people, who were conscious, were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical attention. Police investigations are ongoing, the authorities added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also sent two fire engines, two fire bikes, three ambulances and one support vehicle to the scene, it said.

ComfortDelgro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan told Channel NewsAsia on Monday that the company's priority was the well-being of its passengers and the taxi driver.



"We were at the hospital yesterday and are in contact with them. We will be assisting them as best we can while investigations are being carried out."