8 men charged with outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE: Eight men were charged on Monday (Oct 23) for molesting women in areas including nightclubs, a bar and in train stations.

The men, aged between 25 and 68, were charged with outrage of modesty over unrelated cases that took place between January and July this year.

Four of them are Singaporeans while the others are foreigners from Malaysia, India and Bangladesh.



They are Lee Yoke Weng, 68, Affendi Mohamed Noor, 54, Wong Teck Guan, 35, Muhammad Ruzaini Johari, 32, Jagjit Singh, 31, Dadyala Balwinder Singh, 30, Ang Boon Chye, 29 and Saha Sweet Kumar, 25.



Their victims cannot be named due to a gag order.



In one of the cases, Ang was on a stationary train at Newton MRT station and allegedly pinched the right buttock of his 16-year-old victim. In a separate incident at Jurong East MRT station, he grabbed the right side of another victim's buttock while on the train.

In a similar case, Wong allegedly molested a woman on the platform at Bishan MRT station.

Another case took place at the in-house clinic of a factory in Yishun, where Affendi Muhammad allegedly removed his victim's bra and molested her.

The oldest alleged perpetrator, Lee, allegedly molested a woman while inside a lift at an HDB estate.

Another case took place on board a vessel docked at Sembawang Shipyard, while the remaining incidents took place at public entertainment outlets.

The charges come amid a rise in the number of outrage of modesty cases. Between January and September there were 1,168 reported cases of outrage of modesty, an increase of 194 cases compared to the same period last year.

152 of these cases were reported to have taken place on public transport, while 76 of these cases were reported at public entertainment outlets. This is an increase of 50 cases and 15 cases respectively, compared to the same period last year.



Police say they are working with operators on additional security measures such as the installation of more CCTV cameras. Operators are also required to prevent overcrowding and ensure sufficient lighting within their premises.



The public are also advised to be more wary of their surroundings and take measures such as avoiding walking in dimly-lit areas or taking a lift with a stranger.



If found guilty, the eight men could be jailed up to two years, fined, caned or any combination of these.



Their cases will be mentioned again next month.