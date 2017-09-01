8 pieces of illegal rhino horn seized at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Eight pieces of illegal rhino horns were seized on Thursday (Aug 31) after they were found in the luggage of a Vietnamese man transiting through Changi Airport.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Friday they had worked together with Singapore Customs and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to investigate the smuggling attempt.

Acting on a tip-off, the 29-year-old Vietnamese man, who was flying from Dubai to Laos via Changi Airport, was stopped by authorities. The cut rhino horns - which were concealed as gifts - were found in his luggage and seized.

The man is currently assisting AVA with investigations, the authority's statement added.

In Singapore, it is an offence to illegally import and export or re-export, transit,

possess, sell, offer or advertise for sale or display to the public any illegal wildlife species (including their parts and derivatives) protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES).

If convicted, offenders could be fined up to S$500,000 or jailed for two years, or both.

Members of the public can alert AVA of any suspected cases of illegal wildlife trade and provide information via the agency's online feedback form or call the agency at 6805 2992. All information shared will be kept strictly confidential.