81 arrested for scams totalling more than S$1.4m

SINGAPORE: A total of 81 people have been rounded up by police for their suspected involvement in 244 cases of scams involving more than S$1.4 million.

In a news release on Thursday (Mar 30), police said 46 men and 35 women were rounded up during a three-day operation from Monday. The suspects are aged between 16 and 65.

All are being investigated for the offence of cheating or money laundering. If found guilty of cheating, they face up to 10 years' jail and a fine. The offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to S$500,000.

Police said they will continue such enforcement operations and take firm action against any party involved in scam.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests to use your bank account or handphone lines as you will be held accountable if there are illegal transactions found in the accounts,” said police.