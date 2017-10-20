81 arrested in 9 months for stealing cosmetics from Orchard Road shops

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested 81 people for stealing cosmetics such as lipstick, eyeliner and mascara from shops along Orchard Road in the first nine months of the year.

In a news release on Friday (Oct 20), the police said the thieves would usually hide the products in their bags or pockets and walk out of the stores without paying.

They were caught with the help of CCTV systems and the vigilance of in-house security officers, the police said.

The authorities said they have been collaborating closely with retailers in recent years, such as by conducting surveys to enhance store security measures and providing training to enhance the vigilance of retail staff.

Those convicted of shop theft face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.