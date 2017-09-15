81 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day operation

SINGAPORE: Authorities arrested 81 suspected drug offenders in a four-day operation that ended on Friday morning (Sep 15), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release.

The islandwide operation, which was supported by police, covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Hougang, Marine Parade, Sembawang, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yio Chu Kang.

About 69g of Ice, 56g of heroin, 59g of cannabis, 127 Erimin-5 tablets and 10 Ecstasy tablets were seized during the operation.

Two suspected drug traffickers - a 47-year-old Singaporean man and a 49-year-old Singaporean woman - were arrested at Sembawang Drive on Wednesday.

Officers escorting an arrested drug suspect. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Officers seized a small amount of heroin and Ice from the man and about 50g of heroin from the woman. Following a search of their hideout in the area, a small amount of Ice and a bottle of methadone was also seized.

Investigations into the arrested drug offenders are ongoing.