82 arrested in Geylang for offences including vice, peddling contraband

SINGAPORE: Eighty-two people were arrested in Geylang for various offences during a seven-day operation that ended on Monday (Nov 6), the police said in a news release.

The multi-agency enforcement covered the streets and hotels in Geylang.



Six men, aged between 20 and 65, were arrested for offences that included the peddling of contraband cigarettes and illegal health products such as cough mixtures and sleeping pills, the police said.



Illegal health products worth S$1,600 were also seized.



In addition, three women aged between 31 to 33 were arrested for vice-related offences committed in residential units.



A total of 65 men - the youngest aged 16 - were arrested for promoting public gaming, gaming in public, possession of offensive weapons, drug-related offences and offences under the Immigration Act, said the police.

Eight men aged between 30 and 38 were also arrested under the Secret Society Act.



The operation involved the police and officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Customs, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau and Health Sciences Authority.



Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.