840 athletes selected to represent Singapore at 2017 SEA Games

SINGAPORE: About 840 athletes have met the mark set by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to represent Singapore at the upcoming 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This number is expected to be trimmed when the National Sports Associations (NSAs) confirm the participating athletes.

In a media release on Thursday (Apr 20), SNOC said these athletes were selected from 34 sports on Thursday, when the SNOC Selection Committee - chaired by Minister for Social and Family Development and SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin - met to consider nominations put forward by NSAs.

Athletes who have yet to meet the qualifying mark have until mid-June to meet the selection criteria of a third-place finish at the Southeast Asia level, SNOC said. Appeals will be considered by SNOC on Jun 15, 2017.

The 29th SEA Games will take place in August this year, with 405 events competed in 38 sports. Sports such as cricket, ice hockey and ice skating will feature for the first time at this year's event and Team Singapore athletes in these sports have all made the mark on their first try, SNOC said.

At the 28th SEA Games which was held in Singapore in 2015, Team Singapore fielded 747 athletes - the biggest-ever team representing the city-state at a major Games. They took home a record medal haul of 84 gold, 73 silver and 102 bronze medals.