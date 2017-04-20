840 athletes selected to represent Singapore at SEA Games 2017

SINGAPORE: A total of 840 athletes have met the mark set by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to represent Singapore at the upcoming 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a media release on Thursday (Apr 20), SNOC said these athletes were selected from 34 sports on Thursday, when the SNOC Selection Committee - chaired by Minister for Social and Family Development and SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin - met to consider nominations put forward by National Sports Associations.

Athletes who have yet to meet the qualifying mark have until mid-June to meet the selection criteria of a third-place finish at the Southeast Asia level, SNOC said. Appeals will be ocnsidered by SNOC on Jun 15, 2017.

The 29th SEA Games will take place in Kuala Lumpur in August this year, with 405 events competed in 38 sports.