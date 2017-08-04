85 suspected drug offenders arrested after 4-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: Eighty-five suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), with the help of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), after a four-day islandwide operation, according to a CNB press release on Friday (Aug 4).

CNB said officers seized 120g of heroin, 100g of ‘Ice’, 37g of ketamine, 180 Erimin-5 tablets, 170g of synthetic cannabis, 53g of cannabis and 10 LSD stamps.

Eleven of the suspects were arrested near City Plaza in Geylang.

The operation, that lasted from Jul 31 to Aug 4, also covered areas like Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Teban Gardens and Toa Payoh.

Seized substance believed to be synthetic cannabis. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement