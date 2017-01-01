860,000 HDB households to get GST vouchers to offset utilities bills

SINGAPORE: About 860,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next instalment of the GST voucher – Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Sunday (Jan 1).



Annually, on average, those living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats are able to offset about 3 to 4 months of utilities bills with their regular GST voucher – U-Save whilst those living in 3- and 4-room HDB flats, about 1 to 2 months of utilities bills, MOF said.



The U-Save rebate helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills, and serves to lower overall household expenses. It is distributed every quarter and expected to cost S$190 million annually.



Eligible Singaporean households will each receive a GST voucher – U-Save of up to S$65, depending on their HDB flat type.