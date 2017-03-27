87 arrested in Geylang for selling contraband, vice

SINGAPORE: 87 people were arrested for various offences during a six-day multi-agency operation in Geylang that ended on Sunday (Mar 26).

The suspects - 53 men and 34 women aged between 17 and 65 - were arrested for offences ranging from the peddling of contraband cigarettes and illegal sexual enhancement drugs, to vice.

Giving a break down of the arrests, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday that eight men and two women were caught for peddling contraband cigarettes and selling illegal sexual enhancement drugs, with the street value of the goods seized amounting to about S$53,000.

Police added that 32 women were arrested for vice-related offences committed in residential units, while 42 men were arrested under the Common Gaming Houses Act. Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.





Contraband cigarettes seized in Geylang. (Photo: SPF)

The multi-agency operation, which covered the streets and hotels in Geylang, was led by the police and also involved officers from Singapore Customs, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Health Sciences Authority.