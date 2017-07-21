87 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: Eighty-seven suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide anti-drug operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jul 21).

Officers seized about 95g of Ice, 54g of cannabis, 41g of heroin, 58 yaba tablets and small amounts of ketamine and Ecstasy tablets, according to CNB's media release.

The agency said that, in one of the cases, two Singaporean men aged 29 and 28 were arrested near Teck Whye Crescent for drug trafficking. About 35g of Ice, two digital weighing scales, numerous empty plastic packets and some drug-taking utensils were recovered from the 28-year-old.

CNB officers conduct a search during the four-day operation. (Photo: CNB)

Officers also raided a unit in the area and recovered about 10g of Ice, two Ecstasy tablets, three digital weighing scales, numerous empty plastic bags and numerous drug-taking utensils from inside the unit.



A 30-year-old Singaporean woman suspected of drug trafficking and five suspected drug abusers aged between 20 and 21 were arrested in this raid.



Advertisement Advertisement

The operation, which took place from Jul 17 to the morning of Jul 21, included areas such as Bishan, Boon Lay, Geylang, Marsiling, Teck Whye, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.



Investigations are ongoing.