88 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 87 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide anti-drug operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Sep 29).

Officers seized about 90g of heroin, 70g of Ice, 130g of cannabis, 268 Erimin-5 tablets and two Ecstasy tablets, CNB confirmed.



An Ice-smoking apparatus seized in CNB’s island-wide operation. (Photo: CNB)

The operation, which took place from Sep 25 to the morning of Sep 29, included areas such as Boon Lay, Bukit Merah, Chai Chee, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Marsiling, Tampines and Yishun.

SUSPECTED DRUG TRAFFICKER ARRESTED AT MARSILING

On Sep 27, CNB officers conducted a raid at a unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Lane, where a 23-year-old male Singaporean suspected drug trafficker was arrested.



Officers recovered multiple packets consisting a total of about 72g of heroin from within the unit, CNB said. The haul of heroin was estimated to be worth more than S$7,500.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.