880,000 HDB households to get GST vouchers to offset utilities bills

SINGAPORE: About 880,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next installment of the GST voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Monday (Apr 3).

Eligible households will each receive a rebate of up to S$65 in April, depending on their flat type.





Those living in one- and two-room HDB flats are able to offset an average of three to four months of utilities bills annually with their regular U-save vouchers, while those living in three- and four-room HDB flats, about one to two months of utilities bills, MOF said.

The U-Save rebate is distributed every quarter and expected to cost S$190 million annually.

During Budget 2017, the Government announced it will increase the U-save rebate by between S$40 and S$120 annually from July to help households offset the hike in water prices.