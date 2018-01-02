880,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate in January

SINGAPORE: About 880,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher – Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday (Jan 2).



The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme. The U-Save rebate helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills, and serves to lower overall household expenses. It is distributed every three months. The U-Save rebate is expected to cost S$265 million over four quarters, starting from July 2017.



In January 2018, eligible Singaporean households will each receive a GST Voucher – U-Save of up to S$95, depending on their HDB flat type.