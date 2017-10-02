880,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate in October

SINGAPORE: About 880,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher – Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday (Oct 2).

Eligible Singaporean households will each receive a GST Voucher – U-Save of up to S$95, depending on their HDB flat type, in October, the ministry said in a press release.



The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST voucher scheme. Distributed every three months, it aims to help HDB households offset part of their utilities bills to lower overall household expenses.

The U-Save rebate is expected to cost S$265 million over four quarters, starting from July 2017.