880,000 HDB households to receive S$120m of S&CC rebates

SINGAPORE: Around 880,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats can expect to receive S$120 million worth of service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in the 2017 financial year, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday (Mar 30).

The rebate was announced during Budget 2017 to provide additional support to households, after all 15 town councils run by the People’s Action Party (PAP) said they will raise the S&CC starting in June.

In total, each eligible Singaporean household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebate, depending on their HDB flat type. Eligible households will receive a letter from end-March with more details of the rebate, the ministry said.

The rebate will be disbursed over the months of April, July, October this year and January next year as follows:

The rebate will be used to offset a household’s S&CC payment directly. For households who pay their S&CC through GIRO, their town councils will make the necessary arrangements with their banks, the ministry said.

Residents can contact their town council or the HDB enquiries line at 1800 8663 078 for more information, or email sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg to find out their household’s S&CC rebate eligibility.