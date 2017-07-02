880,000 households to get GST vouchers to offset utilities bills

SINGAPORE: About 880,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next installment of the GST voucher – Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in July 2017, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Sunday (July 2).



Eligible Singaporean households will each receive a GST voucher U-Save of up to S$95, depending on their HDB flat type, added MOF.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the GST Voucher – U-Save. (Table: MOF)

For the month of July, one and two-room households will receive a GST voucher U-Save of $95. Three-room households will receive $85.



Four-room households will get $75 while five-room households will receive $65. Executive and Multi-Generation households will get a U-Save rebate of $55.



As announced in Budget 2017, from this month, there will be an increase of between $40 and $120 to the annual GST Voucher – U-Save rebate to help households offset some of the increase in water prices. This increase is permanent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GST VOUCHER - U-SAVE

The GST Voucher – U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent

GST Voucher scheme. The U-Save rebate helps HDB households offset part of their utilities

bills, and serves to lower overall household expenses.



It is distributed every quarter. As at July 2017, the U-Save rebate is expected to cost $265 million over the next four quarters.