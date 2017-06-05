9,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a Malaysian-registered truck have been seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Monday (Jun 5).



This happened on Friday when the truck, driven by a 33-year-old Malaysian man, was directed for further checks at about 9.30pm.



The consignment had been declared as assorted bread but scanned images of the truck showed anomalies and the cigarettes were found among the cargo, said ICA.

9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: ICA)

It added that the total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$740,300 and S$54,630 respectively.

The cigarettes, the truck and its driver were handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations.