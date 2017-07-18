9 injured in Kallang Way chemical leak

SINGAPORE: Nine people were injured in a chemical leak at 166 Kallang Way on Tuesday (Jul 18) and were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in "conscious and stable condition", the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.



The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 1.40pm, and dispatched two fire engines, a fire bike, three support vehicles and two ambulances to the scene.

The leak - which was contained within a sealed production room in the premises - had been shut off by the in-built safety system on the premises before the SCDF arrived, it said.

In an update at 3.47pm, the SCDF said its HazMat detectors showed no reading of the chemical vapour in the production room and the surrounding environment was also safe with no traces of the chemical in the air.

An ambulance at 166 Kallang Way. (Photo: Justin Ong)

The SCDF first posted about the incident on Facebook at about 2.10pm, when it said that it was "alerted to an incident at 166 Kallang Way" and that its resources are at the scene.



It added that StarHub mobile subscribers in the area would have received a message urging them to stay away from the area.

Shortly after, the police also said in a Facebook post that it was responding to an "incident" at the address.



166 Kallang Way is the location of a block of flatted factories leased by JTC.

Occupants of the building include electronic components manufacturer Epcos, telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm and Shell Solar.