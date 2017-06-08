9 more unlicensed food handlers arrested at Geylang Serai Bazaar

SINGAPORE: Nine illegal workers from Indonesia were arrested at the Geylang Serai Bazaar on Thursday afternoon (Jun 8), about a week after 22 unlicensed food handlers were nabbed in another raid there.



The latest raid was a joint enforcement operation among the National Environment Agency, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Singapore Police Force.



The nine workers were handling food at the stalls in Geylang.

The MOM said in a media statement that in the last two years, 257 illegal workers were arrested through 76 enforcement operations at bazaars islandwide. The ministry took enforcement action against 30 stall holders for illegal employment offences in the same period, it added.

“MOM works with other agencies during major festivals to educate and remind the bazaar operators and stall owners to comply with the regulatory requirements of various agencies,” the ministry said.

Foreigners caught working without valid work passes face a fine of up to S$20,000 and up to two years’ jail. They could also be barred from entering and working in Singapore.



Employers who illegally employ foreigners also face a fine of up to S$30,000 and a jail term of up to one year, and may be barred from hiring foreign workers.