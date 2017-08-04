9% of faulty Honda Vezels owned by Uber-affiliated firm rectified: LTA

SINGAPORE: In the 16 months since Honda Japan initiated a recall for Vezel cars with faulty electrical components, only nine per cent of Uber-affiliated Lion City Rentals' Vezel fleet have had the problem rectified.



This comprises 108 cars of the company's fleet of 1,200 Honda Vezels.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Aug 4) cited the figures in response to queries by Channel NewsAsia, amid reports that ride-hailing company Uber had bought and leased Honda Vezel cars to its drivers even though the model had been recalled due to a fire risk.

The model was recalled by Honda in April 2016 for faulty engine idling stop capacitors that could overheat and catch fire.

The recall involved approximately 160,000 Japanese domestic model Vezel cars, of which 11,000 were imported into Singapore, LTA said. Of these, 1,200 are owned by Lion City Rentals.

The website of Lion City Rentals describes the company as "Uber's most preferred rental partner" with the "cheapest rental rates in town".

"Amongst the Honda Vezels owned by Lion City Rentals, based on information provided by importers and dealers, nine per cent have been rectified according to LTA’s records. LTA is working with Lion City Rentals on the rectification for the remaining vehicles," a spokesperson for LTA said.

According to LTA, 25 per cent of the total number of affected Honda Vezels in Singapore have been rectified.

The agency added that, under Singapore's vehicle recall framework, importers or motor dealers who have imported or sold vehicles affected by any safety-related vehicle recall are required to notify LTA and the affected vehicle owners. They are also required to rectify the defects and update LTA on the progress of the rectification works, LTA said.

"For all newly imported Honda Vezel cars which are affected by the recall and which have yet to be registered, the importers and dealers are required to inform their potential customers of the recall," LTA said. "The buyers of such vehicles are also required to acknowledge that they have been informed of the defect and to undertake to send in their vehicle for rectification."

In response to LTA's comments, an Uber spokesperson said the ride-hailing company has learned that importers "may not have adequately notified LTA" about the rectification of Honda Vezel vehicles owned by Lion City Rentals.

"We are working closely with the LTA and importers to ensure that the LTA's records are up to date," Uber said.

Uber managers in Singapore had reportedly been aware of the Honda recall when they bought the defective vehicles and rented them to drivers without repairs. One of the cars caught fire in January this year.



An Uber spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia earlier on Friday that the company took "swift action to fix the problem" as soon as it learned of the incident.

The National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) called on Uber to do more to ensure that the safety of its drivers and passengers are not compromised.