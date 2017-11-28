9 to be charged for abusing police officers

SINGAPORE: Nine people who allegedly assaulted, insulted or abused police officers in various ways will be charged on Wednesday (Nov 29), police said.

The seven men and two women, aged between 20 and 66, will be charged in court for separate cases of using abusive language and voluntarily causing hurt to police officers, committed between January and October this year.

Abusive acts they allegedly committed range from punching and kicking officers, hurling vulgarities at them and spitting at them.

The cases are:

Jan 28: A 35-year-old man was believed to be drunk and causing nuisance to members of the public. When the police attended to the incident, the man was believed to have hurled vulgarities and caused hurt to the officers by pushing and kicking them.

May 11: A 33-year-old woman was believed to have caused hurt to her family members during a case of dispute. When the police attended to the incident, the female suspect was believed to have hurled vulgarities towards them and also tore up a police statement.



Jun 24: A 20-year-old man was believed to have caused hurt to one of the police officers by pushing and punching him on the face during a check.



Jul 20: A 43-year-old man was believed to have hurled vulgarities towards the police during a case of dispute over payment of taxi fare.



Aug 6: A 41-year-old woman was believed to have hurled vulgarities towards the police and also caused hurt to the officers by kicking them.



Aug 22: A 66-year-old man was believed to have hurled vulgarities towards the police during a dispute with a neighbour.



Aug 24: A 22-year-old man was believed to have hurled vulgarities towards the police when they checked on a case of dispute.



Oct 1: A 42-year-old man was believed to have used criminal force against the police by spitting saliva on the officers.



Oct 25: A 42-year-old man was arrested for drunkenness in public. During the arrest, the man was believed to have hurled vulgarities towards the police and also caused hurt by kicking the officer on the leg.



Offenders convicted under the Protection from Harassment Act can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to a year or both.



Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty can be jailed up to seven years, fined and/or caned.



For the offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, those convicted can be jailed up to four years and/or fined.



The police said it takes a "serious view" against people who cause harm to police officers and prevent them from carrying out their duties.



"While policing is a profession not without its risks and hazards, the police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law and harm police officers," it said in a news release.

