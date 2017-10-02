90 accidents involving e-bikes, personal mobility devices in first 6 months of 2017: MOT

SINGAPORE: There were about 90 accidents involving power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility devices for the first half of this year, resulting in four deaths and about 90 injuries, Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday (Oct 2).

In a written reply to parliamentary questions posed by MP Sitoh Yih Pin, Mr Khaw said the majority of these accidents took place on the roads.



The minister added that with the Active Mobility Bill coming into force by the end of the year, there will be stiff penalties for offences such as reckless riding. In the meantime, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is stepping up its enforcement efforts and has issued more than 1,400 advisories for unsafe riding, he said.

The agency has also started registering power-assisted bicycles, Mr Khaw said.

He added that the ministry will continue to complement enforcement efforts with public education and outreach programmes, and more than 800 people have volunteered for the Active Mobility Patrol Scheme to help educate fellow residents on safe riding practices.

In a separate parliamentary question by Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Dennis Tan on the number of accidents involving e-bicycles in the past two years that are not authorised for use here or have been illegally modified, Mr Khaw said his ministry does not currently track this.



However, the minister said LTA will work towards tracking such cases as part of enforcement actions against errant users.

Users of non-compliant or illegally modified power-assisted bicycles may be fined up to S$5,000, or jailed up to three months, or both for the first offence. For subsequent offences, the offender may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed up to six months, or both.