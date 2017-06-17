90 suspected scammers, money mules investigated over cases involving over S$1.1 million
SINGAPORE: A total of 90 people are being investigated for their suspected role in 286 cases of scams involving more that S$1.1 million, police said in a news release on Saturday (Jun 17).
The 50 men and 40 women, aged between 16 and 65, were picked up in a three-day islandwide operation from Monday to Wednesday.
The police did not specify the type of scams they were involved in, but said that the suspects are being investigated for cheating and money laundering.
Those convicted of cheating may face up to 10 years and a fine, while those convicted of money laundering face the same jail term and/or a fine up to $500,000.
The police added that they would continue such enforcement operations and take firm action against anyone involved in scams.
They also reminded the public that those who allow their bank accounts to be used in such scams can also be investigated and prosecuted.
Police gave the following advice for members of the public to avoid falling victim to scams:
- Do not share your personal information such as your identification number, bank account number, one-time passwords, or SMS verification codes with anyone. Your personal information may be abused by scammers.
- Bear in mind that the party you are dealing with online is a stranger. Whenever possible, pay only on delivery.
- Before performing a transaction, find out how the online site safeguards your interests or can help you resolve disputes;
- Buy goods from authorised dealers. If advance payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to release your payment to the seller only upon your receipt of the item.
- Be mindful that although scammers may provide a copy of an identification card or driver's licence to gain your trust, it may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online.